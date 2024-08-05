Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,240.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,076.69. 77,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,043.43 and its 200 day moving average is $983.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $765.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.