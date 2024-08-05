Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $401.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $401.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

BIO opened at $335.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $419.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.