Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,900.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $100.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,227.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,872.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3,692.09. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

