Royal Bank of Canada Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $371.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $376.00 to $371.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Eaton stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.92. 2,087,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,000. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.93 and its 200 day moving average is $305.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

