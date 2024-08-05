Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

