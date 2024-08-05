Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ryan Specialty in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYAN. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $69.03.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,809,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.