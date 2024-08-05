Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

RHP stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.78. 249,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

