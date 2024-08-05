Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

SMTI traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 5,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.59. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Stories

