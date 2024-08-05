Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGMO

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.