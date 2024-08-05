Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SRPT traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $139.49. 79,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,604. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,308.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

