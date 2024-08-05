Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS opened at C$19.26 on Monday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.24.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.71.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

