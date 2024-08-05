SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $229.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

