SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

