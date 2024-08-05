Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 233.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,412 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

