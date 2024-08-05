Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,240,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 318,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 817,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 418,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 2,772,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,798. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

