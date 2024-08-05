Scotiabank Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 1,438,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,969. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Confluent by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 385,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 169.4% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

