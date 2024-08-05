Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of STX stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,817. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.