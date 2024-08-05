Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $94.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

