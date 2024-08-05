Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $8.67. 103,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

