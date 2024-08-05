Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

NYSE AXTA opened at $35.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

