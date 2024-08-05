Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Entegris by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 251,938 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

