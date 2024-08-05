Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LC. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

LendingClub stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

