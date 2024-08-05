SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 75.56.

SharkNinja Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SN stock traded down 4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 71.13. 41,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,988. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 26.94 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is 65.07.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

