Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $95,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Volk purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $52,139.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

