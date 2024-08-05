Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $54.43 on Monday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

