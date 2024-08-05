Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

