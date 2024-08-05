Silvercorp Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

SVM opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

