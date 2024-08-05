Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.85

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 233114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

