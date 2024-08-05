Sinclair (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Sinclair has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sinclair

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.