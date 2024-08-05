SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SiTime Stock Performance
SiTime stock opened at $113.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $165.11.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
