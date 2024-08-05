SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $113.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $165.11.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,794. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITM

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.