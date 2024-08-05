Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.14

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

