SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.59% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $300.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

