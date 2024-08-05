Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

