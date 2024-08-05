SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 442,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,792. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

