Sonos (SONO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Price Performance

SONO opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Sonos

About Sonos

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.