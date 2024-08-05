Sonos (SONO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sonos Price Performance
SONO opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.98.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
