Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 772,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

