Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.
A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Southwestern Energy Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
