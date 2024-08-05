SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.97

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 23954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after buying an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after buying an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,782,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

