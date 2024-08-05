SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.16

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 52355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

