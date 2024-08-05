SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.85

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,586 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

