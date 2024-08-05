SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 742179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

