SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,355,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $88.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

