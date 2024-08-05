SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

