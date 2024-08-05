SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 278.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $142.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.31.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.