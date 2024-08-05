SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 381,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

