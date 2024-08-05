Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter.
Sprott Price Performance
TSE:SII traded down C$2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$57.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$38.43 and a 52-week high of C$64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.
Sprott Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on Sprott
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.