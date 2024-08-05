SPS Commerce, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $200.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.