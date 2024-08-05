Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $88.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $95.71. 621,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

