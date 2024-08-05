Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

About Stantec

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.