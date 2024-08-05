Stantec (STN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion.

STN opened at C$116.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$82.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$114.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

In related news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

